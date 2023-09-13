Reviewing Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) & Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) and Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Omeros has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 1 1 1 0 2.00 Allarity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Omeros and Allarity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Omeros presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.57%. Given Omeros’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than Allarity Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omeros and Allarity Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 2.71 $47.42 million $0.64 4.97 Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.48 million N/A N/A

Omeros has higher revenue and earnings than Allarity Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Allarity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros N/A -643.87% -34.61% Allarity Therapeutics N/A -1,054.41% -92.61%

Summary

Omeros beats Allarity Therapeutics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. It also develops OMS1029 that is in phase I clinical trials for long-acting second-generation antibody targeting lectin pathway disorders; OMS906 that is in phase Ib clinical trials for Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, complement 3 glomerulopathy, and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS527 that is in phase I clinical trials for addictions and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and OMS405 that is in phase II clinical trials for opioid and nicotine addiction. In addition, the company develops MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors for the treatment of aHUS, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; GPR174 inhibitors and chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell and adoptive T-Cell therapies for various cancers; and G protein-coupled receptors for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. The company has a collaboration with Detsamma Investments Pty. Ltd. to develop Deflexifol for the treatment of solid tumors. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

