Reviewing Telecom Argentina (TCMFF) & Its Peers

Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report) is one of 156 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Telecom Argentina to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telecom Argentina and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina Competitors 943 2894 5107 164 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 65.64%. Given Telecom Argentina’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Telecom Argentina and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina N/A N/A 0.23 Telecom Argentina Competitors $791.15 billion $821.75 million -149.47

Telecom Argentina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina Competitors -12.02% -13.36% 0.79%

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 267.3%. Telecom Argentina pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.3% and pay out 42.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telecom Argentina rivals beat Telecom Argentina on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches. It also internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; and programming and other cable television services. In addition, the company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. Further, it provides Infrastructure, interconnection, datacenter, Internet, value added, and international long-distance services; and data services, including data transmission, virtual private networks, symmetric Internet access, national and international signal transport, and videoconferencing services; Personal Pay, a digital wallet service; and management and administration services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

