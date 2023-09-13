Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

RIO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,210. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

