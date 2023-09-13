Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Rise Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

