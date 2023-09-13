Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Rise Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rise Gold
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.