RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Trading Down 1.6%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.87. 28,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 14,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.