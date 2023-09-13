RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Trading Down 1.6%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.87. 28,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 14,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
