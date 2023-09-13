Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Riverside Resources stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

