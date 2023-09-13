Round Dollar Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

