Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 82.6% in August

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 110,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

NYSE SAR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 123,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $308.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 127.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

