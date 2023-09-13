SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $2,597,566.88 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. 752,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

