SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $2,597,566.88 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. 752,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments
SEI Investments Company Profile
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Investments
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.