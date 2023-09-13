Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Down 84.6% in August

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 228,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

SQNS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. 154,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a negative return on equity of 458.43%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.03 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sequans Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.