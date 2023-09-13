Short Interest in CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Decreases By 87.6%

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

CLDHF stock remained flat at C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 63,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.83 and a 52-week high of C$0.89.

CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes 11 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 2.0 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

