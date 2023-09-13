Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Rises By 300.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth $9,930,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 381.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 986,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 781,381 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth $6,444,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 573,948.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 579,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 579,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the second quarter valued at $5,330,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFS remained flat at $10.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,032. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

