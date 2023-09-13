Short Interest in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Drops By 69.6%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CompoSecure Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ CMPOW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 460,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,519,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 881,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 2,214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 903,361 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.