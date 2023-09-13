Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 71.4%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRMA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,649,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $824,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

