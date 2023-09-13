Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 71.4%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
Shares of KRMA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $666.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Conscious Companies ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.