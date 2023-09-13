Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 71.1%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
SNSR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
