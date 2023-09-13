Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Declines By 71.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

JUPWW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Jupiter Wellness

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

