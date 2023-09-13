Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Declines By 71.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
JUPWW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.00.
About Jupiter Wellness
