Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declines By 74.1%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

