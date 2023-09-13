Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Decreases By 72.2%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 15,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,422. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.
MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0363 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Special Value Trust
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.