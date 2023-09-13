Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Decreases By 72.2%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 15,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,422. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0363 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

