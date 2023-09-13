Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Decreases By 72.7%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

