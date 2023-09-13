Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Drops By 84.6%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,804. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.