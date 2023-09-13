Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declines By 81.9%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 9,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,067. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

