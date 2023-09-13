Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.31

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 326511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $43,584,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

