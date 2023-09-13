Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) vs. Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Head-To-Head Review

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) and Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Stella-Jones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 15.78% 23.43% 13.27% Stella-Jones N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and Stella-Jones’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $2.16 billion 3.03 $333.99 million $7.96 19.26 Stella-Jones N/A N/A N/A $1.46 31.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Stella-Jones. Simpson Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stella-Jones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Stella-Jones shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing and Stella-Jones, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stella-Jones 0 1 1 0 2.50

Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $182.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Stella-Jones has a consensus target price of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Stella-Jones’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stella-Jones is more favorable than Simpson Manufacturing.

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Stella-Jones pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stella-Jones pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Stella-Jones on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products. Stella-Jones Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

