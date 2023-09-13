Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 1.4%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 30,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 228,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Southern Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Southern Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of C$5.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0373211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

