SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 269,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 186,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,553,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 306.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,049 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

