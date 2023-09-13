Status Price Reaches $0.0215 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $83.03 million and $1.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00020535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,249.29 or 1.00037828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02122714 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,158,104.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

