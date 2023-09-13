StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder James Lim Sells 31,648 Shares

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Lim sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $994,380.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,934 shares in the company, valued at $213,088,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 13th, James Lim sold 53,925 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,712,658.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, James Lim sold 18,466 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $575,215.90.

On Tuesday, September 5th, James Lim sold 710 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $22,031.30.

On Thursday, August 31st, James Lim sold 634 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $19,660.34.

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. 448,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,904. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in StepStone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

