StockNews.com Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Buy

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HMY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

