StockNews.com Upgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Hold

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 288,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,757. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $485.91 million, a P/E ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

