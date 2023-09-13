SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Down 12%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 21,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$718,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

