Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SMMF opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $357.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

