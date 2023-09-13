SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SSSSL remained flat at $23.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Get SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 alerts:

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.