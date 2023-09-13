SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2023

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SSSSL remained flat at $23.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Further Reading

Dividend History for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.