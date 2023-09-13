Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Down 71.6% in August

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Symrise stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.59. Symrise has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.40.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

