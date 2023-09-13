Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNCRL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

