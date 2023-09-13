The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 8,276 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 8,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $78,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,580,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,760,512.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 25,867 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $240,045.76.

On Thursday, September 7th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 21,307 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $194,106.77.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,480 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,768.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,047.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 299 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.27.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of Joint stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 107,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JYNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Joint by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.