The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.00

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 24894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

SGPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.14) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

