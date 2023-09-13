Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

TRMLF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. 28,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

