Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.97. The stock has a market cap of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6730219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.45.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

