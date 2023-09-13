Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
TSE:TOU traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.97. The stock has a market cap of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.33.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6730219 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
