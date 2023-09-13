Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 5.1%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 86,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 205,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$38.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 11.98.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

