U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Sells $583,504.06 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 885,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,572 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 27.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

