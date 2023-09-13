Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 379,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,678. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,334,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

