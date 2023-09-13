VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 6,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Israel ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRA. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

