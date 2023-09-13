Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.67 and last traded at C$40.50. 71,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 134,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.47.

