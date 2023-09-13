Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.24 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $17.24 million and $569,097.75 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,498,735,169 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,735,167 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

