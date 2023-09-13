Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0459

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $14,587.25 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,281.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00237934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.78 or 0.00767774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00546020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00057573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00117639 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,626,310 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

