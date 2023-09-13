VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

