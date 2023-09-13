VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Price Performance

About VolitionRx

Shares of VNRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 97,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.58. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.