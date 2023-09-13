VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
