W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

NYSE GWW traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.95. 181,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,437. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

