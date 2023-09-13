WAXE (WAXE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,667.46

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $13,667.46 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $38.03 or 0.00144788 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

