WESCO International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WESCO International to earn $17.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

WCC opened at $155.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.02. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $112.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock worth $1,399,902 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

